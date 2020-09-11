SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, September 10, there has been an announcement that the 2020-2021 NBA Season will be delayed.

The Athletic and Stadium NBA Insider, Shams Charania, tweeted, “NBA’s league office informed Board of Governors today that the 2020-21 season won’t begin earlier than Christmas Day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nov. 18 Draft date, 20-21 start date remain fluid.”

During the NBA Draft lottery broadcast, the NBA Commissioner felt that December 1st would be a little too early for the next season to begin.

Henry Abbott from TrueHoop issued the following statement via Twitter:

“TrueHoop sources in the bubble: NBPA head Michele Roberts met with players in groups on Wednesday in Orlando. Everyone wore masks. Key takeaways… 3) Next season will most likely begin some time between late January and early March (the later dates would affect the Olympics, however).”

With the NBA Playoffs still taking place, the NBA Finals could end up extending the current season into October, which is the month that the new season for the NBA normally starts.

Representatives of the NBA have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.