SAN FRANCISCO—Popular Australian psychedelic music group Tame Impala, announced their rescheduled date for their upcoming show at Chase Center in San Francisco on September 10.

Tame Impala had to cancel all their shows in their 2020 North American Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The concert planned for San Francisco, originally scheduled for March 13, 2020, was moved to September 21, 2020, and has been postponed again. The show will now take place on September 15, 2021. An Instagram post from the Chase Center, where the concert will take place, provided more details on the situation:

“In response to the recommendations of local, state and global health authorities and mandates by city and state government, our show with @tameimpala at Chase Center on Sept. 21 2020 has been rescheduled to Sept. 15 2021. Please note that this show was originally scheduled for March 13, 2020. Tickets purchased for both March 13, 2020 and Sept. 21, 2020 will be honored for the rescheduled date in Sept. 2021.”

Tame Impala also announced that if guests are unable to attend the new date, they can request a full refund by October 10, 2020.

The show will feature special guest Clairo, and tickets are being sold for $39.50-$99.50 on ticketmaster.com

Tame Impala is also expected to play at San Francisco’s famous “Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival” which is planned to run in 2021 from August 6-8 at Golden Gate Park. Other artists that are scheduled to perform at “Outside Lands” include the Strokes, Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, the 1975, ZHU, Young Thug, and many others. More information about “Outside Lands” can be found on sfoutsidelands.com