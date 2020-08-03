SAN FRANCISCO—The 2020 PGA Championship will be hosted at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from Monday, August 3 to Sunday, August 9. The park has also hosted the WGC-American Express Championship in 2005, the Presidents Cup in 2009, and another WGC event in 2015. The PGA Championship is rarely hosted on the West Coast with the last tournament hosted in the west being in 1998. As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be able to attend the PGA Championship at the park.

TPC Harding Park served as a parking lot for the U.S. Open at the Olympic Club in 1998. Willie Watson and Sam Whiting, the designers of the Olympic Club, charged $300 for designing the park. The revamping that occurred during the 2000s costed approximately $23 million more than the designing of the park.

This will be the PGA Championship’s fifth time being hosted in California following the Hillcrest Country Club in 1929, Pebble Beach Golf Links in 1977, and the Riviera Country Club in both 1983 and 1995. The PGA Championship is one of four premier events for golfing that are organized by the PGA of America. The PGA of America is also recognized for organizing the Ryder Cup, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.