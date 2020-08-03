CHICAGO—On Monday, August 3, the Chicago Police Department released new statistics that show an increase in crime compared to last month. By the end of July, the CPD reported that the city has seen a 139% total increase in homicides and murders when compared to July of 2019.

Over a three-day period, from Friday July 31 to August 2, nine people were killed, and twenty-four others were wounded in shootings across the city. Two of the latest victims include Janari Andre Ricks, 9, and Caleb Reed, 17. According to a CPD press conference, Janari Andre Ricks was playing in a parking lot close to his home at the time of the shooting. The CPD later announced on Twitter that the suspect involved in the killing of Janari Andre Ricks has been arrested and is in police custody. Caleb Reed was shot July 31 in the North Side of Chicago, and CPD provided an update on August 3 that Reed succumbed to his injuries on August 2, and no suspect is in custody yet.

In addition to these instances of recent rising crime, CPD reported that they made 66 arrests related to gun activity, and have recovered 96 guns since July 31.

“There is no comfort in revenge. None. Put your guns down”, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown stated during a press conference at the end of July.