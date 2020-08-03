SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, August 1, city officials announced that select public libraries will be offering pick-up services.

The program was initially endorsed by the San Francisco Public Library Commission on July 9 and will begin to roll out in phases starting August 10. The Main Library, located at 100 Larkin St. will be the first to open on August 10, and the Excelsior Branch, located at 4400 Mission St. will be the second to open on August 11. Additional branches in Eureka Valley, Marian, Merced, and Mission Bay are set to open in the following weeks.

Patrons can begin by placing a hold on a book, DVD, audiobook, LP, or any other library item on sfpl.org through their library account. They can also request an item by emailing info@sfpl.org or calling (415) 557-4400 to speak to a library staff member.

After a request has processed residents will receive a notification from the library chosen selected letting them know the item is checked out and ready to be picked up at that library’s front door.

As noted in the press release from the office of the mayor, each location will operate under a city-approved Health and Safety Plan and will follow all masking and social distancing requirements.

City Librarian Michael Lambert declared, “Books are back! […] We are thrilled to launch SFPL To Go and to see all our patrons again at our front doors. We thank everyone for their patience as we implement contact-free service throughout the city.”

“The San Francisco Public Library has significantly increased digital access to its collection during the COVID-119 health emergency, but I know that for many of us nothing replaces the feeling of holding and reading a physical book,” said the Mayor of San Francisco.