SAN FRANCISCO —On Saturday, December 12, Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Police Department, violence prevention and youth development organization United Playaz, George Floyd’s family member and friend, and anti-gun violence advocates held the United Playaz Gun Buy-Back event. The event is for people to turn in their weapons, no questions asked, and to get guns off the streets.

The Gun Buy-Back program has operated since 2014, with the SFPD and United Playaz holding it twice a year, and has collected around 2,000 guns. Citizens can turn in their handguns for $100 each and assault weapons for $200 each. The collected weapons are then melted down and their parts are recycled to create jewelry and other goods that are sold to finance future gun buy-back events.

“…We saw an increase in firearm-related incidents during the first seven months of the year,” Mayor Breed wrote in the press conference, “The lost of life from gun violence has to stop, and we all have to work together to save lives and keep our communities safe.”

This year, more than 228 guns were purchased, including 8 assault rifles. Within the first hour, 64 firearms were turned in.

“United Playaz hosts these gun buy-backs to show the relevance of our mission statement: ‘It takes the hood to save the hood,’” founder and executive director of United Playaz Rudy Corpuz, Jr. said.