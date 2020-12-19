SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Department of Public Health notified California residents in a Tweet that the deadline for the 2021 health insurance through the Affordable Care Act has been extended until Wednesday, December 30.

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, said on his Twitter page, “Californians need health coverage more than ever and that’s why we just extended our open enrollment period for Covered California. We have extended it till December 30th.”

According to healthcare.gov, people with Medicare, Part B coverage are not eligible for dental or health plans through the Affordable Care Act.

According to healthcare.gov people currently diagnosed with “asthma, diabetes, or cancer,” are entitled to coverage even if they are preexisting conditions. The site also states: “insurance companies can’t refuse to cover treatment for your pre-existing condition or charge you more.”

The deadline for Covered California is December 30, but the open enrollment period remains until January 21. “Open enrollment happens during the fall. For 2021 coverage, the open-enrollment period is Nov. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021,” says Covered California.

Covered California has provided special enrollment, which allows those who have recently lost their job due to COVID-19, turned 26 years old, moved to or moved within California, recently married, or had a new baby, and more, to have their deadlines extended. “For most qualifying life events, you have 60 days from the date on which the qualifying life event happens to enroll in a Covered California health insurance plan or change your existing plan,” says Covered California.

Medi-Cal enrollment is all-year-round, according to healthcare.gov. “Medi-Cal and Covered California use the same application. After you enter your information, you will find out whether you qualify for Medi-Cal or Covered California,” says Covered California.

Eligibility for Med-Cal, according to Covered California, is for the elderly, the blind or disabled, those under the age of 21, people with refugee status for a limited time, caretakers, or parents of disadvantaged children under 21, women diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer, and women who are currently pregnant.

Go to https://www.coveredca.com/apply/ to apply for insurance or call 1-800-300-1506 to apply with their Service Center. According to Covered California, all applicants will need their Social Security Number, all Federal tax information or their Immigration documents, and their current employer and income information.