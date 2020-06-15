25 SF Residents Were Displaced Due To A Home Fire

SAN FRANCISCO—At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, firefighters with the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) responded to a fire at 1736 La Salle Avenue in the India Basin neighborhood of San Francisco.

Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters reportedly extinguished the fire in about ten minutes. Three people had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, all of whom were tended to on-site.

The La Salle Avenue property was a multi-family residential complex. The fire started spreading primarily on the top floor of the building. The residence has undergone extensive damage, as stated by SFFD.

SFFD told the San Francisco News that all victims of the fire are “safe and okay.” According to an update posted on SFFD’s Instagram on Monday, June 15, seventeen adults and eight children have been displaced and left with no home as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross and some city agencies are reportedly providing the displaced families with aid. The Red Cross did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Red Cross has a national campaign called “Sound the Alarm,” which provides with families smoke alarms in order to prevent home fires. The initiative installs smoke alarms in people’s homes at no cost to residents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the organization has postponed all free smoke alarm installations and in-home fire safety visits, though anyone can still request a future smoke alarm installation here.

SFFD is looking into the cause of the La Salle Avenue fire, but the investigation is ongoing and the department has not yet disclosed any results.