CALIFORNIA—After nearly three months, wineries in Sonoma are now open to the public. Various wineries have had different experiences throughout the time that they have been operating during COVID-19. While wholesale purchases have been up during quarantine, smaller wineries have lost up to 43% of sales since the pandemic began. This is due to events being cancelled, fewer visitors, and only performing curbside and delivery purchases.

Wineries are pivoting the way they approach sales and what the overall experience is like within their doors. One example includes decreasing the price of tastings to try and draw in more people. With limited space and lower numbers of people allowed inside, reservations need to be made at some wineries for specific time slots. To avoid transmitting COVID-19 between households, consumers should not toast with anyone outside their household. As wineries continue to maintain safety guidelines, they are also looking for more virtual ways for consumers to engage with them.

People go to wineries for plenty of reasons including celebrating, trying new wine, and spending time with others. With people spending their time in new creative ways and this opening so recent, the verdict is out on how this will impact wineries currently and in the long run.