SAN FRANCISCO—A 25-year-old man from the San Francisco Bay area died after a fall at a Lake Tahoe ski resort on Saturday, April 23.

Kyle Moffat was found on the closed off portion of Sunnyside trail at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort, unresponsive and without a helmet at around 4:21 p.m. Officials treated him at the scene before transporting him to Tahoe Forest Hospital. He was later died from injuries he sustained.

The official cause of death has not been determined, but it is believed he suffered from head trauma.