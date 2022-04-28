SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a Tenderloin District Carjacking that transpired on April 12. The SFPD reported that officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to a call of a carjacking on the 700 block of O’Farrell Street.

After arriving on the scene, officers met with the victim who stated he was reversing his vehicle to park in the garage when he exited the vehicle to open the garage. He was approached by two unknown suspects. The victim stated one suspect got into the driver’s seat while the other physically restrained him before getting into the front passenger seat. The suspects fled eastbound on O’Farrell Street.

On April 14, officers from the Bayview Station spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Ingalls Street and Oakdale Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on Palou Avenue at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the car which collided with two parked, unoccupied vehicles in the area of Quesada Avenue and Keith Street. There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

The suspect, later identified as Francis Faasavalu, 20, of San Francisco, attempted to flee on foot and was taken into custody. Faasavalu was arrested on charges of carjacking (215(a) PC), buying or receiving stolen property (496(d) PC), reckless evading of a peace officer (2800.2(a) CVC), hit and run (20002(a) CVC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), driving without a license (12500(a) CVC), driving without insurance (16028(a) CVC), conspiracy (182(a) PC), failing to stop at a stop sign (22450(a) CVC), and speeding (22350 CVC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Written By Casey Jacobs