SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a fugitive who has been wanted since 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, April 21. The SFPD indicated on December 11, 2020, investigators from the SFPD Burglary Unit along with officers from the SFPD Tactical Unit and the Field Operations Bureau served several search and arrest warrants in San Francisco, Vallejo, Oakland, Stockton and Carmichael.

The warrants resulted in the arrest of several suspects wanted in connection with a series of armed burglaries in San Francisco’s Taraval and Ingleside Districts. In addition to the arrests, investigators located and seized several high-capacity firearms and several stolen items taken in the burglaries.

Among the warrants obtained was an arrest warrant for, Jamariea Newt, 28 years old at the time, of San Francisco for his role in the burglaries. Investigators developed information that Newt fled California prior to the service of his arrest warrant. Since his flight from California, investigators from SFPD’s Community Violence Response Team (CVRT) worked alongside the San Francisco FBI Safe Street Task Force to locate Newt. In April 2022, a Federal Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution Warrant was issued for Newt’s arrest.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, the Atlanta FBI Safe Street Task Force and Fulton County Sheriff Office served arrest and search warrants related to Jamariea Newt in Atlanta, Georgia. Newt was taken into custody along with three other suspects. He was booked at Fulton County Jail for outstanding warrants and various weapons/firearms, drug trafficking, and participation in criminal street gang charges. (See attachment).

Newt’s extradition to San Francisco is pending the results of the investigation arising out of Fulton County. The SFPD indicated the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.