SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide that transpired in the Taraval District on April 20.

The SFPD reported at approximately 6:12 p.m., officers from Taraval Police Station responded to the 200 block of Farallones Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a 65-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male was taken to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained.

While on scene officers obtained information that a second shooting victim was inside a home on the 200 block of Farallones Street. Officers made entry into the home and located a 45-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation. Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident that stemmed from an ongoing dispute between neighbors where the suspect killed the victim and took his own life.

The names of the victims have not yet been disclosed to the public. Anyone with details on the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.