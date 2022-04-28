SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested several suspects in connection to a string of robberies in the Estes region on April 14. The SFPD reported on March 30, at approximately 3:57 p.m., officers from Central Station responded to the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue on a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with an employee of the store who told officers multiple juvenile suspects entered the store and began concealing merchandise in their bags. As the suspects began leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, an employee began recording the suspects with a cell phone. One suspect grabbed the employees’ phone and a struggle ensued. The suspects fled the store merchandise as well as the employee’s phone.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., officers from Taraval Station responded to the 3200 block of 20th Avenue on a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with an employee of the store who told them multiple juvenile suspects entered the store and began concealing merchandise in their bags. When confronted by a store employee one suspect assaulted the employee and the suspects fled the scene with stolen merchandise.

On April 3, at approximately 3:52 p.m., officers from Mission Station responded to a business on the 2600 block of Mission Street for a report of a robbery. Upon arriving, officers met with the victim who is an employee of the business that said while working, they heard glass breaking. The employee saw several juvenile suspects taking several items. The suspect fled from the store without paying for the merchandise.

While conducting follow-up investigations at the business on the 2600 block of Mission Street, investigators were informed that two similar incidents occurred on April 6 and April 8, where juvenile suspects entered the store, stole numerous items, and fled the scene without paying for the merchandise.

Suspecting the incidents were related, investigators from the SFPD General Work Unit took over the investigation. Investigators identified four juvenile suspects wanted in connection with the robberies. The suspects were identified as three male juveniles, ages 14, 15, and 16. All juveniles are residents of San Francisco.

On April 14, the three juvenile suspects, who were already in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center on unrelated matters, were arrested for their involvement in this series.

A 14-year-old male juvenile of San Francisco was connected to four of the incidents and subsequently booked at Juvenile Justice Center on four counts of Burglary (459 PC), four counts of grand theft (487(a) PC), and four counts of organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1) PC). A 16-year-old male juvenile of San Francisco was connected to three of the incidents and subsequently booked at Juvenile Justice Center for robbery (211 PC), three counts of burglary (459 PC), three counts of grand theft (487(a) PC), and three counts of organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1) PC). A 15-year-old male juvenile of San Francisco was connected to two of the incidents and subsequently booked at Juvenile Justice Center on two counts of robbery (211 PC), two counts of burglary (459 PC), two counts of grand theft (487(a) PC), and two counts of organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1) PC).

The string of robberies are still under investigation by authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the test message with SFPD.