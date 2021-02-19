SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, February 15 a shooting was reported at 4:34 p.m. on the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue. The shooting happened in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley where a suspect in a vehicle approached the victim who was a 28-year-old man and fired several shots before fleeing.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Detailed descriptions of the suspect and vehicle are not available at this moment.

The San Francisco News has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information but did not hear back before print.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.