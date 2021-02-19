OAKLAND—At 5:45 p.m. on Monday February 15, a local Oakland store owner intervened when a woman was being robbed in front of his liquor store. The 36-year-old business owner struggled with the robbers before they escaped and fired shots at their vehicle. There were no serious injuries.

The woman in her 30’s was targeted by the robbers, outside of the 9th & Franklin liquor store, who wanted her camera. The store owner came to the woman’s aid and struggled with the robbers before firing off 4 shots from his handgun as the robbers got away in a vehicle.

The shop owner was later arrested and spent the night in jail. Oakland police chief, LeRonne Armstrong, addressed the incident in a press conference on Tuesday, “we don’t want people to fire weapons into our community,” said the chief, “when weapons are fired in our community, there could be unintended victims.”

The shop owner was bailed out on Tuesday February 16 at $60,000. There is no word on when or if the shop owner will face any charges over the incident. “The district attorney will determine whether to file charges or not”, said Chief Armstrong. Chief Armstrong has assigned liaison officers for Oakland’s Chinatown & Fruitvale districts.