SAN FRANCISCO—Two police officers from the Mission Station were injured Wednesday, February 17 as they were responding to a burglary surveillance operation in the Noe Valley neighborhood around 5 a.m.

The incident happened in the area of 21st and Castro Streets. Officers tried to detain the suspect who was later identified as 41-year-old Sergio Lugo. At first Lugo initially complied, but later became combative, resisting the officers.

During the struggle, Lugo produced a sharp weapon and stabbed one officer in his left hand and left knee. The second officer also injured his hand during the assault. After the assault the officers were able to detain Lugo and arrest him.

The officers and Lugo were then transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After treatment, Lugo was transported to the San Francisco County Jail and booked on numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, resisting an executive officer, resisting arrest, resisting arrest resulting in serious injury to officer, brandishing a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools.