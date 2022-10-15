3 Arrested In Connection to Mission District Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 14, three arrests have been made in connection to an armed robbery that transpired in the Mission District on Tuesday, October 11.

22-year-old San Francisco resident Kiemariah Richmond, 21-year-old San Francisco resident Keyari Carter, and a 15 year old are facing the following charges: two counts of robbery, four counts of attempted robbery, six counts of firearm enhancement, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and resisting arrest. Both Richmond and Carter also face two counts of a being a felon in possession of a firearm. Carter also faces an additional charge of conspiracy.

The 15 year old, who cannot be named due to his minor status, is additionally facing two counts of possessing armor-piercing ammunition. He also had a no-bail warrant out of Alameda County.

Richmond was the only one that was arrested without incident. Police seized a firearm from Richmond as he was being led into custody. The other two suspects fled before they were captured by police.

Carter and the minor suspect fled on foot as they were being pursued by police and ended up on the rooftop of a building. Officers established a perimeter around the building to prevent their escape. It took several attempts to get the two other suspects to comply. The suspects eventually attempted to break the barrier to make an escape and were arrested. Carter was also in possession of a firearm which police seized.

On the morning of the robbery a report of shots fired was made around 1:00 a.m. on the 3000 block of 23rd Street. When police arrived on the scene they found a 26 year old man had been shot. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. It is unknown what his current condition is.

According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission District around that time and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Three male suspects approached the victims in a white, four-door sedan, exited the vehicle and proceeded to rob the six victims at gunpoint. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle which was later found on the same rooftop where they attempted to flee.

While arrests have been made, police said the incident remains an open investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.