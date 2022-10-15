Bill Gene Hobbs Arrested For Sexual Battery

SAN FRANCISCO—Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, of San Francisco was arrested on Friday, October 14, for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting 14 different women.

Hobbs was served an arrest warrant after officials received a tip that he was located on the 3200 block of Van Ness Avenue. A San Francisco judge issued the warrant Friday morning that included the charges of: felony false imprisonment, six counts of battery, two counts of assault, four counts of public nuisance, and three counts of sexual battery.

Beginning in September a series of incidents were reported where an unidentified male would approach women and made unwanted physical advances toward them. In multiple incidents the suspect inappropriately touched his victims and then would flee the scene. These incidents prompted a joint investigation to commence involving the SFPD Special Victims Unit and General Work Unit.

Detectives conducted several follow-up interviews with victims and witnesses. In addition, canvassed known crime scenes for videos, photos, and other evidence that would help connect each incident. Through the course of the investigation, they identified Hobbs as the most likely suspect.

According to reports Hobbs allegedly committed other criminal acts before the fall of 2022 but was not reprimanded due to the lack of probable cause according to police. There was an allegation that he stalked and assaulted a 15 year old girl in the Glen Park area in the summer of 2021.

Even though an arrest has been made Hobbs is currently out on bail.

This is an open and active investigation. If you believe you have been a victim or have information about this investigation, call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.