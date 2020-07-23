SAN FRANCISCO­─The San Francisco police officers released a shooting video on Wednesday, July 22 after two people were suffered from gunshot wounds in Bayview on Saturday, July 11.

According to SFPD, the incident was happened at around 8:19 p.m. when they were in the area of Ingalls Street and Oakdale Avenue and heard numerous gunshots being fired. After the officers responded to the sound of gunshots on Osceola Lane, they saw an adult male victim is shot and later transported him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told by citizens that another adult male victim who was also suffered from gunshot wounds had been sent to the hospital before the officers’ arrival.

Surveillance footage showed that a black 4-door ‘Chevrolet SS’ with tinted windows drove southbound on Osceola Lane and turned around and stopped. Three suspects got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the victims with rifles. They later fled in the vehicle northbound Osceola Lane.

The suspects fled the scene and dozens of rifle and handgun shell casings were found by the officers.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.