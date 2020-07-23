HOLLYWOOD—Sadly, for anyone who believes in the fairytale of celebrity love, the disappointments keep on coming. Back in January, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler ended their nine-year relationship. January was a bad month, sadly even for yours truly, my relationship lasted just a year.

Well since then, 2020 has split up Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey. On July 3, the couple announced the news of their split in a joint statement after 19 years together. They separated in January as well. Since then, 2020 has robbed us of Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. Her dad, Johnny is currently in London on trial.

Everyone knows Elon Musk as an engineer, industrial designer, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist. What you probably didn’t know is that Musk offered to provide Amber Heard with 24/7 security. The Tesla Founder is said to have offered in May 2016, during a text message exchange in which Heard, 34, told him she was going to obtain a restraining order against Johnny Depp. Depp has accused Heard of having affairs with Musk and also James Franco. Heard has denied affairs with anyone.

So let’s begin, Johnny and Amber met back in 2009 on the set of the film, “The Rum Diary,” where they starred together. Isn’t that where a majority of love romances begin, at work. They married back in 2015 in a private ceremony and Heard filed for divorce a year later accusing Depp of domestic abuse. She later rescinded her claim, and settled out of court, for $7 million from the divorce. Not to shabby. Heard wrote a piece for the Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, who by the way, made a billion dollars in just one day, last week. In the piece, she stated she was the victim of domestic abuse. Depp in return filed a $50 million defamation case in response.

Depp, 57, is currently in the middle of a libel trial where he is suing the Sun newspaper’s publisher over a 2018 article in which they called Depp a “wife beater” in reference to his former marriage with Heard. Amber, 34, is currently the Sun’s star witness, who has accused him of domestic violence, which he denies. The court case comes following the couple’s high-profile divorce, which was finalized in 2017, claims of abuse from both parties, according to published reports.

The couple made explosive allegations about their volatile marriage during the three-week libel case in London court. While Heard isn’t on trial, she testified he was physically and verbally abusive throughout their relationship, as well as extremely controlling and intimidating. In the meantime, Depp has denied all allegations of abuse, insisting that it was Amber who was violent to him.. A case of “he said, she said.”

This isn’t the only court case Depp is involved in right now. The actor is also suing Heard in the United States in a separate case about her coming out to talk about her abuser in public. That case had an impact on The Sun libel case after text messages were divulged in the U.S. case, but not in the London case. This is very complicated, so any developments will continue to play out. It’s definitely getting messy.

Rose’s Scoop: Seriously, can this really be happening? Kanye West launches unconventional 2020 Presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina.