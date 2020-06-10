SAN FRANCISCO—A 48-year-old woman suffered life threatening gunshot wounds in a shooting at Hunter’s point Monday night. The incident occurred late in the evening, at about 11:30 p.m.. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting between Earl Street and Kirkwood Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found a 48-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries; there is no immediate update available on the woman’s condition.

Police have not identified a suspect yet, but they have stated that they are considering a 21-year-old man as a suspect in the case. The San Francisco Police Department has not provided any other details describing the suspect’s appearance or his identity.

Witnesses of the incident told police that they heard several gunshots in the area, and saw one male fleeing the scene on foot. Investigators believe that the shooting may have been related to an earlier argument or dispute, and it’s possible that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

This incident is still being investigated, and is an active case. Anyone with any information can call the SFPD’s Anonymous Tip Line at 415 575 4444.