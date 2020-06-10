SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 9, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Board of Supervisor Aaron Peskin, and Port Commission President Kimberly Brandon announced the plan for a financial relief program for crabbers impacted by the fire that transpired at Pier 45 on May 23. Over 30 crabbers lost 8,000 crab, shrimp, and black cod traps and pots from the four-alarm fire.

In a press release, Breed stated: “The crabbing and fishing industry in our city is part of what makes San Francisco so special and we want to help them recover from the loss of their equipment.”

The community of crabbers in San Francisco produces nearly 2 million pounds of Dungeness crabs each year. Pier 45 has the largest concentration of commercial fish processors and distributors on the West Coast.

Peskin is leading a $500,000 fundraising campaign to provide crabbers with down-payment assistance funds. The funds will enable crabbers to purchase traps and pots for the Dungeness crab season in the fall.

The Port of San Francisco, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD), and the San Francisco Crab Boat Owners Association are developing a loan payment program. This program will provide up to $40,000 in down-payment assistance funds for crabbers to replace their lost traps and pots. The OEWD will be administering the program which will also provide access to zero percent interest loans to purchase new equipment.

“The Port is looking forward to working with the Office of Economic and Workforce Development and the Crab Boat Owners to help this historic community and keep people employed,” said Brandon.

The financial relief program will be presented to the Port Commission on July 14.