CALIFORNIA—California will allow movie theaters to open starting on Friday, June 12. Not all theaters will open, and strict guidelines will be in place for those who do.

Chains that will not open on Friday include AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Arclight and others. Some independently owned cinemas are expected to open, as well.

Following the decision to allow theaters to reopen again, the State of California has released specific guidelines movie theaters will be expected to follow. Some of these guidelines listed by the government include:

Limiting the number of attendees in each theater to 25 percent of theater capacity, or a maximum of 100 viewers, whichever number is lower.

Implementing a reservation system to limit the number of viewers entering the theater at one time. Designated arrival times should also be considered, so that customers can arrive and enter the theater in separated, staggered groups.

Seats should be reconfigured, closed off, or otherwise removed to ensure physical distancing of a least 6 feet between viewers.

Face coverings should be worn by viewers at all times, when not eating or drinking.

Consider the use of disposable or washable seat covers in theaters.

Parking lots should be reconfigured to further ensure proper distancing.

Staff should regularly clean and disinfect after every viewing.

Restocking concessions, moving seats, and stocking up on safety supplies are some of the steps movie theaters will have to take before opening their doors.

Other forms of entertainment businesses now allowed to open for business, include bowling alleys, mini golf, arcades and other similar facilities. They are expected to follow similar guidelines as movie theaters.