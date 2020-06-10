SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 9, the San Francisco Department of Recreation and Park announced that the new pop-up welcome center at Golden Gate Park will officially open on Monday, June 15, at 11 a.m.

The new welcome center is located on John F. Kennedy Drive, near the San Francisco Conservatory. It will open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Operating times may change due to the weather.

The new welcome center is the place for visitor information and gift shopping. People can find the park-branded items including “GGP150” gears there. “GGP150” refers to Golden Gate Park celebrating its 150th birthday this year. The items including beanies, t-shirts, mugs, and zip hoodies are sourced through SF Mercantile which is a retailer making local interest gifts. People can also purchase at their online store.

The welcome center will be running as a “pick-up outdoor retail business.” The Golden Gate Park asks all the patrons to follow the rules while visiting there or picking up orders:

-All visitors must wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet social distance. There will be social distance markers.

-One person at a time in the pick-up area.

-The park will provide hand sanitizer for visitor’s use at the pick-up area.

-Online orders can be placed in advance online or by phone at 415-757-0677.

-All supplies at the welcome center are cleaned after each visitor used.

Golden Gate Park indicated that they will offer more activities from the welcome center in the coming months, including guided tour.

For more details on the new welcome center and Golden Gate Park, visit www.goldengatepark150.com.