SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted information regarding $5,000 in grants for small businesses.

The city of San Francisco has two grants available for small business owners. One is for individual businesses, the SF Shines for Reopening. The other is Shared Spaces equity grant for those with a Shared Space permit.

“You can apply for both, but individual businesses will not receive more than $5,000 in all from both SF Shines for Reopening and Shared Spaces equity. Sponsors of group-operated Shared Spaces may receive more,” states the city government’s website.

For SF Shines, all businesses that apply will receive $2,000 for their business and those in certain neighborhoods can receive $5,000. Those eligible for the grant include businesses who receive less than $2.5 million in annual gross receipts; businesses owned and operated in San Francisco; or those who have “general liability insurance with at least $1 million per occurrence,” according to SF Shines.

SF Shines indicated that businesses could receive reimbursement for all past, in progress, or future work. The grant compensates for outdoor barriers and outdoor furniture; fixtures that are in place for the health and safety of others (like acrylic barriers at the checkout); and interior furniture (including counters, fixtures, and equipment), SF Shines noted.

Shared Spaces indicated their grant is for businesses that are in non-English speaking neighborhoods, minority-owned, women-owned, immigrant-owned, or people of color-owned businesses. Those who are either acquiring the legacy status or they currently have it are also eligible, according to Shared Spaces. Any businesses that are “established cultural districts, or cultural districts in the progress of formation,” are also eligible.

Shared Spaces indicated they can reimburse for private property, such as “moveable furnishings like tables, chairs, and planters.” Roadway closures, such as cones, signs for traffic control, and even assistance with developing operations, management, and safety plans can also be reimbursed, Shared Spaces said.

Shared Spaces and SF Shines were not available for comment.

Go to the SF Shines website for more information regarding applying for the grant, https://sf.gov/sf-shines-reopening-form.

Those who need to apply for the Shared Spaces grant can apply at https://sf.gov/apply-help-your-shared-space-improvements/form.