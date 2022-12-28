6 People Treated For An Overdose On Christmas Day

SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, December 25, six people overdosed on an unknown substance at a San Francisco residence.

The SFPD received the emergency call around 2:00 p.m. and arrived at the 1700 block of Post and Webster Street. They found six adults in critical condistion and administered narcan. Five were transported to a local hospital to be treated and one was treated at the scene.

Two have been reported to be still in critical condition. Police are investigating the situation.

The San Francisco News reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information but did not hear back before print.