Paulesha Green Arrested For Death Of Two Children

SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 23, a 34 year old woman by the name of Paulesha Green, was arrested after two children were found dead in the Bayview District.

Police were called to the residence on Navy Road at 7:37 a.m. and met with two parents who directed them to the children. One child was a 1 year old girl and the other was a 5 year old girl, both unresponsive.

Despite rendering medical aid the two children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Green is currently being held in San Francisco County Jail. It is unknown what her relationship is with the two deceased.

The San Francisco News reached out to SFPD for more information but did not hear back before print.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.