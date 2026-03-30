SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, March 28, upon hearing reports of reckless bicycling through San Francisco city streets to the Bay Bridge, California Highway Patrol (CHP) began working in collaboration with San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) to track down a group of bicyclists.

The group wanted to enter the lower deck of San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, riding the wrong way up the Harrison Street off-ramp. They were blocked from their planned and monitored escapade by the local authorities. Their mission was to illegally “takeover,” riding against traffic on the Bay Bridge Harrison Street off-ramp area but prevented by local authorities from entering the main span of the bridge and from subsequently fleeing back into San Francisco.

The bicycles were seized by authorities to be impounded. The bicyclists, who were stopped by local authorities, were cited as well for illegal freeway access. This enforcement is against a stunt-riding group, which attempted such an incident before on the Bay Bridge. Such incidents is dangerous because of the high speeds of vehicles on the highway.