SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, March 24 at approximately 10:43 p.m., police officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to a residential shooting in the 2,200 block of 22nd Avenue in the Outer Sunset District.

They found San Francisco State University graduate, Samantha Katherine Emge, 22, a 2025 graduate from San Francisco State University. She was shot by Nation Alexanders Wood, who was “dry-shooting” not realizing he had a round left in his handgun that went right through the bathroom shower where Emge was.

When officers found her in the bathroom, she was immediately transferred to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. On March 25, Wood was apprehended and booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter at San Francisco County Jail.

On Friday, March 27, Wood was arraigned at the San Francisco Hall of Justice’s Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty, and denied all allegations. Both defense and prosecuting teams agreed that the shooting was accidental. The presiding judge, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Christopher Hu, set bail at $300,000. Should he make bail, he is required to wear an ankle monitor, not allow to possess any weapons at all and will be searched at any given time.

On Wednesday, April 1, he will receive a bail review hearing. On Thursday, April 9, he will have his preliminary hearing. He previously worked as a security specialist, as well as serving in the same field related to the President’s advance security detail.