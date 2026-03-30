SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, March 26, firefighters from the San Francisco Fire Department received reports of an emergency room patient at Sutter Health’s California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) Van Ness Campus. The campus is located at 1260 Franklin Street in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood, where the individual set their hospital bed on fire before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters from the San Francisco Fire Department arrived at the hospital, but the blaze had already been put out and contained entirely to the bedding in a single patient room by the hospital staff on duty.

By approximately 8:30 a.m., there had reportedly been no significant damage to the hospital, and there were no injuries to any of the other hospital patients. The fire did not affect the hospital or the surrounding areas of Cathedral Hill.

After the initial report, both the SFFD and the San Francisco Police Department are investigating the incident. In 2019, a patient at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch set a bed on fire.