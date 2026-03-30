SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, March 28, the San Francisco Police Department announced that suspects involving a Southern District homicide were arrested.

On March 27, at approximately 11:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of 3rd and Harrison Streets regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male lying on the ground and suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Paramedics arrived on scene to perform lifesaving measures and transported the victim to a hospital for his life-threatening injuries. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the hospital. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Officers located two additional victims who were assaulted during the incident but were not shot. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple SFPD units responded to the scene to assist and located two suspects within the vicinity of the incident and detained them for the investigation.

The San Francisco Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, homicide investigators developed probable cause to place Edwin Depaz Maldonado, 19, of Richmond and Andy Segura Giron, 20, of San Rafael under arrest.

Both suspects were transported to the San Francisco County Jail. Maldonado was booked for murder (187(a) PC) and resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC). Giron was booked for assault likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.