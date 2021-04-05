CALIFORNIA—On Friday, April 2, the body of Tatianna Dugger, of Oakland, 19, was found by a hiker. She was reported missing on January 9 in Oakland. She was resident of Butte County and moved to Los Angeles three months ago, her family told police that she was staying at a motel in Oakland with a man the family did not know.

Her body was discovered in Siskiyou County off the side of a road near U.S. Route 97 and Juniper Terrace, about eight miles northeast of the city of Weed, said Siskiyou County Sheriffs Office in a statement.

Savannah Moreno, Dugger’s sister, told KTVU, “We never knew him, we never knew him as a boyfriend.” The Oakland Police Department conducted a welfare check at the Westwind Lodge motel after Tatiana was reported missing and found no signs of foul play. Dugger’s Honda accord was found in Sacramento which is 262.5 miles from Siskiyou County, none of her belongings were inside the vehicle.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released a statement indicating that they are working with the Oakland Police Department and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department, they used the ANDE Rapid DNA machine to confirm the remains belonged to Dugger. Authorities are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour dispatch center at (530) 841-2900.