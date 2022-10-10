UNITED STATES—Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock who is up for reelection in the state of Georgia, has been accused of abuse allegations against his wife Oulěye Ndoye who he married in 2016. They separated in 2019 and divorced in 2020. Warnock allegedly ran over his wife’s foot with his car during an argument. He is also accused of using campaign funds to pay $61,000 in child support. Warnock has denied the claims against these claims.

A Fulton County inmate search reveals that Warnock was arrested on March 3, 2014, on a $1,000 bond for disrupting a public assembly.

In 2002, he faced allegations of blocking a child abuse investigation at a summer camp in Baltimore, Maryland. Those charges were later dropped.

Warnock’s opponent in the upcoming 2022 General Election on November 8 is against former NFL player Herschel Walker. Walker is facing accusations of fathering multiple children with different women and offering to pay for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker denied the claims. It has been reported that a former girlfriend alleges that Walker offered to pay for her to abort her second child and provided evidence to TMZ of the card that Walker sent her in relation to the abortion.

Walker publicly recalled, a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church where Preacher Warnock referred to the Police as, “thugs.”

On his website, Senator Warnock makes a plea for donations stating: “The GOP is outraising us.”

According to Ballotpedia, as of August 2022, Warnock’s campaign raised nearly $85 million, with 700 donors from San Francisco.

He has taken the pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, the same church the civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, Dr. Alveda King made the following statement about Warnock in an interview with The Washington Times:

“You’re not going to pretend that the King family legacy is the same thing that you are promoting. If you’re a pastor, you must stand for Christian values first and foremost, so politics cannot supersede what the holy Bible says. I’m very convinced that he’s manipulating his pulpit, the Bible, and everything else.”

Walker is running to unseat Warnock who has served as Georgia’s Senator since 2021. As of August 2022, Walker’s campaign has raised over $20 million. Walker served on the President’s Council for Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition and is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

According to the polls published by FiveThirtyEight, Warnock is ahead of Walker in the senate race. Warnock currently has 59 in 100 chances to win, while Walker has 41 in 100 chances to win.