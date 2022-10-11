SAN FRANCISCO—Shots were fired in broad daylight inside a popular San Francisco shopping center on September 30 along Geary Boulevard in Anza Vista.

At around 5:30 p.m., surveillance video revealed that two men were caught on tape approaching a driver in a blue Honda sedan. One of the suspects was armed and it was recorded that he fired at least one shot. The San Francisco Police Department are calling the incident an attempted carjacking.

In a second video obtained by police, multiple rounds were fired and evidence left at the scene reveals that 10 bullet shells remained at the scene.

The victims were able to flee the scene and there were no reported injuries. No arrests have been made in the case.

The SFPD is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 415-575-444 or texting TIP411.