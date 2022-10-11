MALIBU—The mother of Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn, Eileen Ryan has died at the age of 94 on Sunday, October 9. Ryan died at her Malibu home. She was married to actor and director Leo Penn for over 40 years until his death in 1998. Eileen would have turned 95 on October 16.

She was born Eileen Annucci in New York City and married Leo in 1957. She got her start in the entertainment industry in the 1957 film “Three In One.” She appeared on Broadway in 1953 in “Sing Till Tomorrow.” She also appeared in the films “At Close Range” alongside her sons, Sean and Chris Penn. She also appeared in the movies “Parenthood,” “The Indian Runner,” “Magnolia,” “I Am Sam,” “Eight Legged Freaks” and “All The King’s Men.”

Eileen appeared in countless TV shows including “Bonanza,” “ER,” “NYPD Blue,” “Ally McBeal” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Her son Chris died at the age of 40 in 2006 from heart disease. Eileen leaves behind her sons Sean and Michael and her granddaughter, Dylan Penn, whom Sean shared with his ex-wife Robin Wright. An exact cause of death for Eileen has not been disclosed to the public.