OJAI—On November 3, writer, actress, director, and producer, Diane Ladd passed away. She was at her home when she died. She was 89. Ladd was remembered most for the films she and her daughter, Laura Dern co-starred in over the years: Rambling Rose, Citizen Ruth, Wild at Heart, White Lightning, and Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.



Ladd was born Rose Diane Ladner on November 29, 1935, to actor, Preston Paul Ladner and her stay at home mother, Mary Bernadette Ladner. She was raised Catholic in Meridian, Mississippi.



Reports indicate that Ladd was related to playwright and screenwriter, Tennessee Williams, who was most famous for his writings of; The Glass Menagerie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.



Ladd and her first husband, actor, Bruce Dern (1960-1969). The couple had two daughters. Diane Elizabeth died in a drowning accident at 18-months of age. Laura Elizabeth who became an actress. Ladd was married to her second husband, William A Shae from 1969-1977.



In 1999, she married the former CEO of PepsiCo Food Systems, Robert Charles Hunter. They remained married until his death on July 31st, within just a few months of her own death.