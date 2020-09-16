OAKLAND—The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) announced on Monday, September 14 that it provide free face masks and sanitizer dispensers to every bus rider under its public health guidance to prevent COVID-19.

On Tuesday, September 15, AC Transit started to distribute free face masks and hand sanitizers at the modesty panel, at the rear door of each bus except for the 60-foot articulated buses. “On these coaches, riders will find the dispensers located near the middle doors, “said AC Transit in a press release. Masks and sanitizers are planned to be installed on the entire fleet by Friday, October 16.

They offer three-ply breathable masks which are non-toxic/non-irritating and also 70 percent ethyl alcohol-based foaming hand sanitizer, which is approved by FDA and said to kill 99.999 percent of germs within 15 seconds.

This initiative is conducted based on AC Transit’s “reNEW Plan,” with the goal of realizing “onboard Health & Wellness; Service & Operations; Communications & Engagement; and technical Innovations for Recovery.”

This plan constructed by multiple actions also includes: