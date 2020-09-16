SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, September 14, American Airlines announced to reopen seven more Admirals Club lounges, including San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Denver International Airport (DEN), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Nashville International Airport (BNA), Orlando International Airport (MCO), in October.

American Airlines will open its lounge in the Harvey Milk Terminal 1B at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on October 6. According to its website, the location will be near Gate B13 at Level 2.

An American Airlines’ press release explains, “As part of airline’s multifaceted Clean Commitment in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the experience in all of the reopened lounges has been upgraded to bring back many customer favorites in ways that protect the wellbeing of customers and team members.”

According to the website, the Admirals Club lounges include:

Staff and customers are required to use a face covering. Glass shields at reception and service desks. Foot-operated door openers. Purell Hand Sanitizer stands for customers. Signals let customers keep social distancing. Capacity is limited to 50%. Frequent cleanings throughout the day.



Admirals Club lounges will offer avocado toasts in the morning and guacamole with chips in the afternoon. Following customers’ safety, snacks, such as cheese cubes, hummus, hard-boiled eggs, and fruit, will be pre-packed individually, and customers can use QR codes to order food on the menu. In the lounges, flyers can connect to the Admirals Club Wi-Fi and visit read.aa.com to download free digital magazines and newspapers.

According to Clean Commitment, customers need to use a facemask in the lounge, and flyers receive sanitizing wipes or gels in each flight. American Airlines uses SurfaceWise2, a new electrostatic spraying solution, to clean seats and surfaces and Biomaster®, an antimicrobial technology, to print American Way magazine.

Currently, 10 Admirals Club lounges are opening in the U.S., including Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Miami International Airport (MIA), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX), and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).