CALIFORNIA — On Tuesday, March 23, The Goldbergs star George Segal passed away in Santa Rosa at age 87 due to complications from surgery, his wife, Sonia Schultz Greenbaum revealed.

Schultz Greenbaum said in a statement to Sony Television:

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning, George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery.”

The Goldbergs creator, Adam F. Goldberg, said in a March 23 tweet:

“Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. . .”

Born February 13, 1934 in Long Island, New York, Segal began acting in the 1960s and starred in movies like Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), Look Who’s Talking (1989), The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox (1976), and Loving (1970).

In addition, Segal starred in TV shows like Just Shoot Me! (1997-2003), Retired at 35 (2011-2012), and The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest (1996-1997).

Before passing away, Segal played Albert “Pops” Solomon on ABC’s The Goldbergs, which has aired since 2013.

Segal’s death comes more than a month after actor Kim Tyler died at age 66 from cancer at his Hollywood Heights home.