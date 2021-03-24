CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, March 20, the family of actor Kim Tyler announced that he passed away last month on February 10, 2021 from a battle with cancer in his home in Hollywood Heights.

In an obituary published in the Los Angeles Times, Tyler’s family stated that “Kim James Tyler passed away at home in Hollywood Heights, February 10, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with cancer.”

Tyler’s family called him a “talented musician, a lover of life, and a proficient poker player” as well as an “amateur videographer.”

The family also revealed that Tyler was “laid to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery” in Hollywood, CA.

Born April 17, 1954, Tyler was known for his role as Kyle Nash on Please Don’t Eat the Daises, which was based on Jean Kerr’s 1957 book, and aired for two seasons on NBC from 1965 to 1967. Tyler played as the brother to Trevor (Jeff Fithian), Tracy (Joe Fithian), and Joel (Brian Nash) along with parents Joan (Pat Crowley) and Jim (Mark Miller). He stopped acting after the show ended.

Prior to that, Tyler made appearances in The Adventures of Ozzie and & Harriet (1952-1966), My Favorite Martian (1963-1966), Hazel (1961-1966), The Andy Griffith Show (1960-1968), and more.

Tyler, who would have turned 67 next month, is survived by his wife, Michelle, whom he had been married to for 42 years.