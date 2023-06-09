SAN FRANCISCO—Air India announced on Friday, June 9, that it will be cancelling its flight from San Francisco to Mumbai due to a technical issue in the Boeing 777 aircraft. They added that those effected by this cancellation are being offered the option of a full refund or the option of alternative flights. The airline will reimburse all expenses that the customers may incur towards hotel accommodation and transportation until they take a flight.

On Thursday, June 8, Air India Flight AI180 was scheduled to take off from San Francisco and land in Mumbai but was cancelled due to an unforeseen technical issue. It was initially delayed by a few hours due to some issues with the plane’s tyre then cancelled. They were stranded for a two days according to reports. Flight AI180 had been diverted to Magadan, Russia and they issued a similar statement to its customers.

Air India stated that they regret the disruption of their guests plans to travel and the inconvenience. “The safety of our guests is our top priority,” the airline wrote.

The flight AI180 eventually made its way to San Francisco after its emergency stop in Russia.

It is unknown how many customers were effected.