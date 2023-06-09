SAN FRANCISCO—A burglar was caught on camera outside of Macchiarini’s Creative Design as first reported by CBS Bay Area on Thursday, June 8. The crime orginally took place in the beginning of May and is still an active investigation. No arrests have been made.

The sculpture and jewerly shop which is located in North Beach has been hit with several burglaries before and according to the owner Daniel Macchiarini this one has been the worst.

“I mean, this is the worst break-in we’ve ever had. We’ve had items stolen out of here by like, sneak-thieves – that’s why we had the cameras set up. But, nothing like this,” Macchiarini told CBS Bay Area.

The surveillance video shows a male break into the building and spent several minutes inside. He spent his time going through cases and drawers. The suspect left the building with an unknown amount of items one of them being a $40,000 art piece Macchiarini told the news outlet.

Macchiarini’s Creative Design has been in business for over 60 years and has seen three spans of generations in the Macchiarini family. Daniel handcrafts works of art and runs a metalworking school at the shop.

According to the shop’s website, “We offer the highest quality hand crafted metal work, as well as a personal family touch to all our creations. If you are looking for one of a kind, beautiful, modernist design inspired metal work, look no further. We are the oldest continuous design house production studio and gallery for modernist metal arts in the United States.” All their material they use for their art are from recycled or responsibly sourced materials.

Anyone with details about this case is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The San Francisco News contact Macchiarini’s Creative Design for more information about the crime but did not hear back before print.