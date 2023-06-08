SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 5, at approximately 7:08 p.m., officers with the San Francisco Police Department Northern Station responded to the area of Rose and Webster Streets on a report of a shooting. Prior to the officer’s arrival, dispatch advised the officers that a victim from the shooting was driven to the hospital.

A 25-year-old male was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No arrest has been made in the case and no details on the suspect (s) has been disclosed.

This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.