SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 17, Alan Fuentes-Miranda, 44, of San Francisco was convicted in court for driving under the influence in the Mission District. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office indicated that Fuentes-Miranda was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol (VC 23152(a)) with an allegation of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent (Pen. Code. 23578) found true and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater (VC 23152(b)) with an allegation of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent (Pen. Code. 23578) found true.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on January 18, San Francisco Police officers responded to reports of a collision involving a suspected impaired driver and vehicles parked on the 800 block of Florida St. Officers identified the driver as the defendant and observed signs of impairment as well as open alcohol containers in his vehicle. It led them to conduct field sobriety tests. A breath alcohol chemical test registered that Fuentes-Miranda had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

“I thank the jury for their service, attention throughout the trial, and administration of a just result,” said Assistant District Attorney Mia Cabello. “Driving under the influence of alcohol is dangerous and against the law. The jury’s verdict holds Mr. Fuentes-Miranda accountable for his actions.”

The defendant is currently out of custody. He faces up to six months in county jail for his crimes and will be sentenced on April 26.