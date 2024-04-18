SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 17, the SFPD reported that a juvenile was arrested for their role in a arson of an autonomous vehicle.

The SFPD reported on February 10, at approximately 8:50 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Jackson St. regarding a vehicle fire. Officers arrived on scene and located an unoccupied vehicle that was ablaze. The vehicle fire was extinguished, and it was determined that the vehicle fire was the result of arson. There were no reports of injuries during the incident.

The SFPD Arson Task Force took over the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as a 14-year-old male and developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant.

On March 27, at approximately 9:15 a.m. investigators served the search warrant at the suspect’s home. Investigators located and seized evidence related to the vandalism. The SF District Attorney’s Office has filed charges in this case. The Juvenile Probation Department will decide if the minor will be arrested or appear in court out of custody.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.