SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 2, both state and city of San Francisco officials announced that all the beach parking lots in San Francisco are closed on the 4th of July weekend. The order will be in effect from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

According to a document from California Department of Parks and Recreation, no public parking facilities or parking on roadways will be allowed over the 4th of July weekend in all state beaches within Marin, Monterey, Orange, San Diego, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, and Sonoma counties.

The beaches will continue to be open for the bicyclist and pedestrians; however, people should maintain social distancing. Some beaches may allow pets.

“Due to COVID-19, we have to observe Fourth of July differently this year,” said Lisa Mangat, the California State Parks Director, in a document on the department’s website. “That means avoiding large gatherings and road trips to state parks and beaches. Now more than ever, it’s up to all of us to recreate responsibly to protect our loved ones and our communities.”

The parking lots that will be off limits in San Francisco area during the weekend include Baker Beach, China Beach, Crissy Field, Fort Funston, Fort Point, Golden Gate Bridge, Lands End, Marina Green, and Ocean Beach.

The city of San Francisco suggests that residents stay home during the holiday weekend. “Recognizing the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across San Francisco, the City’s Emergency Operations Center today urged San Francisco residents to do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus so that the City can stay healthy and resume reopening as soon as possible. With the July 4 holiday weekend upon us, the safest way to celebrate this year is by staying home,” read a statement from San Francisco government website.

For more details on the closure of parking lots, visit California Department of Parks and Recreation.