SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 3, San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) released a Beach Hazard Statement on Twitter. The statement remains in effect through the fourth of July weekend, from Friday July 3, 3 p.m. to Sunday July 5, 8 p.m. The statement notes that a long period of south to southwest swells will impact the coastline over the holiday weekend.

The statement was originally issued by Costal Hazard Message, National Weather Service San Francisco, CA. According to the document, the Beach Hazard will impact several locations including south facing beaches along the Central Coast from Sonoma County through Monterey County. Santa Cruz, Stinson Beach and some other beaches might be effected as well.

The statement notes that the risk of sneaker waves will be increased. There will be strong rip currents from Coastal Sonoma County to Coastal Monterey County through Sunday night. “Sneaker waves can knock unsuspecting beach goers over and into the sea. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea,” read the Impacts section of the statement.

There are a couple of suggestions for beach goers in the statement. People who walk alone on the beach should not turn their backs to the sea. For Fishers, they should try not to fish from rocks and jetties. Swimmers should avoid the hazardous swimming areas.

“Anyone caught in a rip current should swim parallel to the coast to escape the rip current before trying to swim to shore,” read the statement.

The statement suggests that residents check with local officials about beach closures.