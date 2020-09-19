SAN FRANCISCO—On September 18, a man carjacked an ambulance and tried to drive away with it, NBC Bay Area first reported. According to a police description, the incident happened near Civic Center around 3:50 a.m., on McAllister Street, in between Leavenworth and Market streets. A team of paramedics were in the middle of treating a patient in the back of an ambulance, when the suspect entered the vehicle and drove away with the paramedics and the patient still in the back, police said.

According to police, the suspect was told to pull over but refused. One of the medics then jumped into the front seat and forced the suspect to pull over, and brought the vehicle to a halt. The paramedics then managed to flag down police, who arrested the suspect on scene.

Police have said that the suspect, a 32-year-old man, has been taken into custody. The identities of the suspect, paramedics or patient have not been released.

The patient and the paramedics are also ok, and no damage or injuries were reported. But police have did not release any other details about the case or possible motives. The investigation into the case still remains ongoing.