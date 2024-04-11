SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 10, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Anell Medrano in connection to a hate crime attack on Polk and Vallejo Streets. Medrano was arraigned on April 1. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)), with a special allegation that this was a hate crime (PC 422.75(a)).

The SFDA’s Office reported on March 28, it is alleged that the defendant committed a felony assault and that the assault was motivated in part by racial animus, based on the racial statements made by the defendant during the assault.

Medrano is currently in custody. Prosecutors are seeking pre-trial detention in this case because of the public safety risk he poses. The court set bail at $50,000 for the defendant. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 15 in Department 12 of the Hall of Justice, for a preliminary hearing in this case and ruling on the People’s motion to detain.

The San Francisco Police Department are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.